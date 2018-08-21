Yandex (YNDX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yandex earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 47.1233778924679 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 2.59.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

