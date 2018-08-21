YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0061

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DEx.top and Huobi. YEE has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $146,428.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00274122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00148455 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, DEx.top, FCoin, Huobi and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

