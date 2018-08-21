YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on YRCW. ValuEngine cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

YRC Worldwide stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 513,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $306.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 3.94. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 152,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

