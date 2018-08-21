Zacks: Analysts Expect American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. American Outdoor Brands posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Outdoor Brands.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOBC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,804,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 751,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 680,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,406,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOBC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 1,330,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,017. The stock has a market cap of $556.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of -0.24. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.