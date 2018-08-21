Zacks: Analysts Expect Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferrellgas Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Ferrellgas Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferrellgas Partners.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million.

FGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ferrellgas Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 5,831.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 192.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FGP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $341.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.53. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

