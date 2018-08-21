Zacks: Analysts Expect Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genius Brands International’s earnings. Genius Brands International posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Brands International will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genius Brands International.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 41.93% and a negative net margin of 113.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genius Brands International stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,876 shares during the quarter. Genius Brands International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.46% of Genius Brands International worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

GNUS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genius Brands International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Brands International (GNUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.