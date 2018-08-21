Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International Inc (ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. ICF International posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.10). ICF International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 4,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $325,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,637. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,315. ICF International has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

