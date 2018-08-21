Zacks: Analysts Set $18.00 Target Price for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE)

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

CSSE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 62.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 158,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,359. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $33.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a net margin of 124.22% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.