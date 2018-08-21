Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Price Target for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

RRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on RR Donnelley & Sons from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 58.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.