Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Hydrogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hydrogenics.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydrogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of Hydrogenics stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Hydrogenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrogenics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Hydrogenics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

