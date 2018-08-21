Zacks: Brokerages Expect Match Group Inc (MTCH) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

In other news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 12,204.8% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 410.3% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,526. Match Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

