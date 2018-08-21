Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.45. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,539.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,429.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,075,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,986 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 13,107,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,726 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,860,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,508,000 after acquiring an additional 135,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,919,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,792,000 after acquiring an additional 97,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

