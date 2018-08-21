Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.50 Price Target for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST)

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.68) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Constellation Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cann initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 400,001 shares of company stock worth $6,000,015 in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 27,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,235. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($9.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($9.25). sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

There is no company description available for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.