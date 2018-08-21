Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ur-energy (URG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Get Ur-energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ur-energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Ur-energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.44.

Shares of Ur-energy stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Ur-energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ur-energy had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ur-energy by 535.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,802 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ur-energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,375,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 766,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ur-energy by 266.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Ur-energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,299,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period.

Ur-energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ur-energy (URG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.