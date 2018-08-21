Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 33,174 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 71.4% in the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,282,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 177,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,142,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after buying an additional 161,166 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 50.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

