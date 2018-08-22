$0.04 EPS Expected for Boxlight Corp (BOXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 million.

BOXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 price objective on Boxlight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

