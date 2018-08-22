-$0.09 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “$2.37” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 697,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 568.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 34.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 28,033 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

