-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext Inc (YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Yext reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,139,097 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,041 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $118,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. 19,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.41. Yext has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

