-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.22). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 240.92%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million.

Several analysts have commented on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of ADMP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 70,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,120. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.45. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

