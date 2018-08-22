$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In related news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 150,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $754,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,767,652 shares of company stock worth $23,944,327. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 673.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 17,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,828. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

