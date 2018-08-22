-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRBP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

