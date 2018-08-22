-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp (NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.03). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nevro by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nevro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 22.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,690,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,008,000 after buying an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 45.8% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. 1,008,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,560. Nevro has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of -0.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

