-$0.54 EPS Expected for Avrobio Inc (AVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.60). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($4.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.51).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Avrobio stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,141,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,422,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,140,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

