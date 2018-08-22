$0.55 EPS Expected for II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. II-VI posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.45 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. II-VI’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIVI. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on II-VI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,959,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,634 shares of company stock worth $2,849,808. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 10.1% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 5.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 17.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.02. II-VI has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.