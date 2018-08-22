$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.81. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $525,087,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 277.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,592,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,923,000 after buying an additional 3,374,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,375,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,620,000 after buying an additional 3,097,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,966,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,045,000 after buying an additional 2,911,304 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,295,000 after buying an additional 2,870,436 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.51%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply