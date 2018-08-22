$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post sales of $1.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 million to $1.98 million. Eastside Distilling reported sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year sales of $6.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $7.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $9.01 million to $12.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 130.79% and a negative return on equity of 118.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp purchased 28,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $243,111.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 105.8% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAST stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

