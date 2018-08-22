104,984 Shares in ADT Inc (ADT) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 104,984 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ADT from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

ADT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 17,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,458. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03. ADT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

