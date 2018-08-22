11,758 Shares in Cintas Co. (CTAS) Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Cintas stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.25. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,896. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.62 and a fifty-two week high of $213.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

