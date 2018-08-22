13,856 Shares in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH makes up approximately 1.0% of Zions Bancorporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.85. 9,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,355. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,515.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

