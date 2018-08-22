$140.86 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce sales of $140.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.60 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $139.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $559.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $561.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $569.70 million to $599.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.79. 6,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 45.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 62.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 244,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 256,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply