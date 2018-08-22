14,584 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $263.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.15 and a 52-week high of $263.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

