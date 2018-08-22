149,203 Shares in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 149,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 606,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 10.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter.

AVK stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

