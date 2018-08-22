1,499 Shares in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Verisign by 8.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Verisign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Verisign by 17.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verisign by 11.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 6.3% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

