$160.48 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Property Trust (LPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report $160.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. Liberty Property Trust reported sales of $193.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year sales of $632.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $629.91 million to $637.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $663.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $621.32 million to $748.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of LPT stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,345,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,722,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,905,000 after buying an additional 136,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,513,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after buying an additional 107,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,326,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,301,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

