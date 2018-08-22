$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) will announce $2.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. NewLink Genetics posted sales of $5.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full-year sales of $15.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 million to $17.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $67.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NewLink Genetics.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 252.18%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NewLink Genetics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on NewLink Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In other NewLink Genetics news, Director Ernest Talarico III sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $66,544.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NewLink Genetics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NewLink Genetics by 6,778.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 486,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NewLink Genetics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 405,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

NLNK traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 674,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,798. The company has a market cap of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.37. NewLink Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

