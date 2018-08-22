205,946 Shares in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 205,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CJ opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.86 and a beta of 0.91. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $610.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CJ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on C&J Energy Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on C&J Energy Services in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Tim Wallace sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

