$227.55 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) This Quarter

Aug 22nd, 2018

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce $227.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.00 million and the highest is $228.20 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $198.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $881.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.10 million to $886.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $970.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $987.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $151,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,493. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $1,067,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,333,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,312 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $210,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7,462.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. 172,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

