235,000 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Acquired by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 235,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,124,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 732.8% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,735,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,403 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $12,466,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale F. Morrison acquired 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.60 per share, with a total value of $499,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,847,810 shares of company stock worth $237,189,967. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

