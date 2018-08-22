23,650 Shares in FB Financial Corp (FBK) Purchased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 13.36%. research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In related news, insider James W. Ayers sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $127,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Ayers sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $19,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.