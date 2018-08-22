263,463 Shares in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (FRN) Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 263,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,160,000.

Get Invesco Frontier Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Frontier Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.