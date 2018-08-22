2,667 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $5,075,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,000,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $547,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,139 shares of company stock valued at $18,369,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,211. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

