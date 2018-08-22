$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. 109,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,426,006. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,878.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 330,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 196,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 460.7% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 515,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 423,554 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 197.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 424,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 281,846 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

