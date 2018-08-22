$32.58 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) will announce sales of $32.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.21 million to $33.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A reported sales of $31.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A will report full-year sales of $133.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.07 million to $134.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $134.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $136.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $86,686.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,734,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,138,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 136,604 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 59,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

