3,517 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $124.52 and a one year high of $148.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

