3,695 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 20,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $161.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.57.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

