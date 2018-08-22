398,371 Shares in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 398,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NYSE JPS opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund’s secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value.

