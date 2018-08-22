3D Systems (DDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.44

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 122452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.83 million. equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,372 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 297.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,015,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997,340 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,809,990 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 2,084,555 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.