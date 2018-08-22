$44.94 Million in Sales Expected for INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (IRET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) will report sales of $44.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.66 million and the highest is $45.22 million. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock posted sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock will report full-year sales of $181.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.49 million to $182.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $188.44 million to $189.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock had a net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th.

In other INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,071.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kirchmann purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $98,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,144.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $195,149. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 1,853.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 167.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 175.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 82.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $648.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of April 30, 2018, IRET owned interests in 90 apartment communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

