4,600 Shares in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $543.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.01%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

