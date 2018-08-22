4,838 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315,847 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39,828.7% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,136,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,155,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,822,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12,300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 492,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

